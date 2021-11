13 Nov - Barn Owl

this week 12-21 Nov is Frog ID week. Our frogs are under threat from climate change, disease and loss of habitat. I'm doing my bit to record the frogs in my neck of the woods. As I went out tonight to capture a few frog calls this guy met me at the gate - a barn owl. We are experiencing a mouse plague and the owls are having a feast. This one has a mouse clasped in his claws.