Previous
Next
Parasite by ubobohobo
Photo 2371

Parasite

This fly sized wasp has been shadowing a mud hornet busily building a nest in behind the weatherboards. My assumptions are correct. Research shows it is a parasite waiting to lay her eggs beside the hornet's to exploit their parental care.
30th January 2022 30th Jan 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise