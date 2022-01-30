Sign up
Photo 2371
Parasite
This fly sized wasp has been shadowing a mud hornet busily building a nest in behind the weatherboards. My assumptions are correct. Research shows it is a parasite waiting to lay her eggs beside the hornet's to exploit their parental care.
30th January 2022
30th Jan 22
0
0
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2388
photos
49
followers
62
following
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
30th January 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wasp
,
parasite
