Plains Turkey (Bustard) by ubobohobo
Plains Turkey (Bustard)

Well spotted by Warren who spotted this very unusual site, a plains turkey walking beside the house. They are usually very timid birds and stay well away from civilisation.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
