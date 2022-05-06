Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2365
Plains Turkey (Bustard)
Well spotted by Warren who spotted this very unusual site, a plains turkey walking beside the house. They are usually very timid birds and stay well away from civilisation.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2368
photos
49
followers
62
following
648% complete
View this month »
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australian
,
turkey
,
plains
,
bustard
,
bustard.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close