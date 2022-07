Family Time

Mothers Day 2022. The cause of my absence from 365 project is on the right hand side of the picture.. My son is now living with us as he has right side paralysis since having a stroke and is now wheelchair bound. On the brighter side, the plant, a Kalanchoe, given to me by No1 daughter, is still sitting in the same spot and is still a blaze of colour - a Mother's Day gift that keeps on giving all these months later.