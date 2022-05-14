Previous
Fond Memories by ubobohobo
Photo 2369

Fond Memories

RIP Auntie Bonnie - a fond aunt who passed away just six months short of her 100th birthday. How blessed were we to have her in our lives?
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
