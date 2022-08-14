Previous
Figbird by ubobohobo
Photo 2402

Figbird

What a joy to be entertained by this great mimic like me enjoying the morning sun and passing the time by copying the calls of all the birds in the neighbourhood.
Margaret Pengelly

