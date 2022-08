Brachychiton

In memory of a wonderful Dad whose birthday it is today. Dad introduced the broad-leafed bottletree to the district. He brought a plant home in 1932 and planted it at the gate to Gran's property. When the property later became his he began planting seedlings from the tree around the farm. This one would be about 60 years old. It is National Science week here in Australia and we have to choose our favourite tree. This is mine.