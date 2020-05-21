Previous
Next
Autumn fog by ulla
Photo 472

Autumn fog

I just love the old buildings at my school... feels like I have stepped back in time and having fog makes it feel even older...
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise