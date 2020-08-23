Previous
Next
High fives by ulla
Photo 505

High fives

my grandsons live an hour away now and miss Eddie, they recently borrowed him for two weeks which they enjoyed and Eddie git a holiday at the beach. Yesterday they came to visit and loved catching up.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise