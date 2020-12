beautiful belle

I have had a great day! First time in a couple of months I really feel happy. I went to my work christmas last day lunch which really lifted my spirits. I got these lovely flowers for finishing my role as Chaplain officially and will be full time as a facility attendant next year which I love.



Belle loves flowers and stalks me as soon as I walk into the house with a new bunch of flowers.... I have hide the flowers away from her so she doesn't eat them especially lillies.