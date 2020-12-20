Previous
Evening flight to Melbourne by ulla
Photo 520

Evening flight to Melbourne

We have a quick overnight trip to Melbourne... ironically we are doing a telehealth appointment with the specialist... 🤔 Oh well.. we always pretend it's a mini holiday not medical reasons 😁
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Ulrika

I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Safe travels and I hope the outcome is positive. Thinking of you both.
December 20th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
@kgolab thank you 😊
December 20th, 2020  
