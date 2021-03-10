Previous
student leadership assembly by ulla
Photo 555

student leadership assembly

A huge day! I need to get to bed soon but it was worth it.

So inspiring to see the students at my school rise up to the challenge and take on leadership roles within the school.

This is the kind of thing that make my life worth living ❤️
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Ulrika

