Photo 561
morning glory
I have nearly finished my second week of work now.. getting up early and working with a torn meniscus in my knee has been challenging but I am starting to love the sunrise and feeling stronger physically and emotionally every day
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
Babs
ace
So good to hear you are feeling stronger.
March 18th, 2021
