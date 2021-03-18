Previous
morning glory by ulla
Photo 561

morning glory

I have nearly finished my second week of work now.. getting up early and working with a torn meniscus in my knee has been challenging but I am starting to love the sunrise and feeling stronger physically and emotionally every day
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Ulrika

Babs ace
So good to hear you are feeling stronger.
March 18th, 2021  
