living memorial by ulla
Photo 562

living memorial

The love, kindness and support from my work family has been amazing . Today they gave me a living memorial of a conifer which was Seppos favourite - every home we moved into he had to get at least one conifer for the garden.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Ulrika

I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
