tired to the bone...

Poor Eddie is rather exhausted after a week at the grandsons house - he got up for a minute and lay back down to sleep 😂 I hope he learns to use the new doggie door we put in for him.... I get exhausted having to let him out during the night he usually just wants to chase a cat! He has a door that is set to his microchip so only he can use it. So far he's scared of using it. Working on ways to help him for now I have it open so he doesn't freak out at the flap moving