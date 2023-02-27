Previous
Next
yes... it's another rose picture by ulla
Photo 662

yes... it's another rose picture

I don't think I will ever get sick of taking flower photo's :)
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born so it's been chosen for...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

chikadnz ace
Beautiful soft focus, fave.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise