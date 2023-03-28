Previous
first fire for the year by ulla
Photo 691

first fire for the year

it's been raining all night and my house is pretty cold today so I put my pellet heater on. it's like a wood fire but easier because I can turn it on and off and I don't need to load it with wood, just bags of wood pellets.
28th March 2023

Ulrika

@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
