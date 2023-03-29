Sign up
Photo 692
scrolling along...
I have actually been home today, have been a bit unwell so took some sick leave. I didn't get anything done but I guess the point of sick leave is to rest. I did do a lot of sleeping!!
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I live in Tasmania (born in Finland)
1359
photos
57
followers
102
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th March 2023 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
