For the first time I found such a mushroom in the yard
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

vaidas

@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes.
Wendy ace
Mushrooms would have been my next suggestion. Very interesting things... Tasty too! Though I cannot recommend eating ones you find... 😉
April 29th, 2024  
