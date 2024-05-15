Sign up
136 / 365
136
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
2
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania.
181
photos
52
followers
107
following
37% complete
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
34
131
35
132
133
134
135
136
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th May 2024 12:53pm
Karen
ace
Beautiful!! What wonderful focus and DoF! A very interesting-looking leaf, too - has great edges and texture.
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing focus and dof!
May 15th, 2024
