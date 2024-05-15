Previous
136 by vaidasguogis
136 / 365

136

15th May 2024 15th May 24

vaidas

ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Beautiful!! What wonderful focus and DoF! A very interesting-looking leaf, too - has great edges and texture.
May 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing focus and dof!
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise