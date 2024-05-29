Sign up
150 / 365
150
29th May 2024
29th May 24
6
7
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
199
photos
54
followers
108
following
41% complete
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
146
147
11
37
148
149
38
150
Views
16
Comments 6
6
Fav's 7
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th May 2024 11:03am
Privacy
Suzanne
ace
Gosh that's a good shot. Must have been hard to get
May 29th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
I love his face
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely light, focus, great macro. Fav!
May 29th, 2024
Fran
Beautiful shot, wow.
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Delightful macro and detail, such a lovely little critter.
May 29th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nice shot. You did well to spot him.
May 29th, 2024
