Previous
290 / 365
290
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
4
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
364
photos
62
followers
117
following
79% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th October 2024 11:21am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Barb
ace
Gorgeous color, focus, and bokeh!
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super focus, dof
October 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
October 16th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely light and dof.
October 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
such a stunning capture with beautiful colours and dof.
October 16th, 2024
