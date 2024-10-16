Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
290-2
I was photographing the comet and a car came from behind, which beautifully illuminated a birch tree nearby.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
vaidas
ace
@vaidasguogis
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
366
photos
62
followers
117
following
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
285
286
287
288
289
23
53
290
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Plan C
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th October 2024 8:29pm
Krista Marson
ace
nice light and use of negative space
October 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful colours
October 16th, 2024
