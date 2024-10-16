Previous
290-2 by vaidasguogis
I was photographing the comet and a car came from behind, which beautifully illuminated a birch tree nearby.
Newbie who likes to explore to find out what he really likes. I am from Lithuania. Just before the New Year, a random article about photography...
Krista Marson ace
nice light and use of negative space
October 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful colours
October 16th, 2024  
