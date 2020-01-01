1st Jan 2020

Happy New Year! I've just started out on "Get Pushed" Challenge and my partner @la_photographic has challenged me to try high key. I don't usually do post editing, beyond a tweak of brightness or contrast so this is an excellent choice for me. Im hoping to play around this week and submit the best (if there is one!) to the challenge by the end of the week. This was taken on mobile and edited using Snapseed - an app recommended by another 365 follower. it's new to me, so this is a steep learning curve that's well worth the climb!