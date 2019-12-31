Previous
Next
31st Dec gin bar by valpetersen
Photo 731

31st Dec gin bar

Always start the year the way you mean to carry on : )
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise