Photo 762
31st Jan path from the wooods
woodland path, framed by trees
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
2
1
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1205
photos
49
followers
87
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Latest from all albums
28
759
29
760
761
30
31
762
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
SM-A530F
Taken
29th January 2020 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-23
,
get-pushed-392
Wendy
ace
This is perfect - exactly what I was thinking of when I issued the challenge!
Well done and A FAV!
You should tag it for the get pushed challenge as well.
January 31st, 2020
Val Petersen
ace
@farmreporter
Thankyou, Wendy, and thanks again for the great challenge!
January 31st, 2020
