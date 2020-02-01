Sign up
Photo 763
1st Feb ETSOOI contrast
Starting the February Black and White Challenge today : )
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1211
photos
49
followers
91
following
209% complete
2018 to 2020
SM-A530F
1st February 2020 11:01am
oak leaves
,
conrast
,
etsooi-117
