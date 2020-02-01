Previous
Next
1st Feb ETSOOI contrast by valpetersen
Photo 763

1st Feb ETSOOI contrast

Starting the February Black and White Challenge today : )
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise