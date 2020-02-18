Previous
18th Feb Hurry up and cross quickly! by valpetersen
Photo 780

18th Feb Hurry up and cross quickly!

Trying for an odd number of subjects for my get-pushed challenge this week - tricky when everyone is paired up ready for spring
This is also a glimpse of my everyday - lucky to have this lovely walk on my doorstep
Val Petersen

