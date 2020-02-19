Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 781
19th Feb Duck, Duck, Sheep
Garden ducks and fireplace sheep meet up for this week's Get Pushed challenge based on "odd one out" or "odds rule" set by Kali
@kali66
- converted to BW for FOR2020
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1243
photos
49
followers
95
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
47
778
48
779
49
780
781
50
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2018 to 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
17th February 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
,
get-pushed-395
Val Petersen
ace
Kali
@kali66
- this is my try at odds rule, converted to BW, thankyou for the lovely several-birds-one-stone challenge this week
February 19th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close