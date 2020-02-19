Previous
19th Feb Duck, Duck, Sheep by valpetersen
Photo 781

19th Feb Duck, Duck, Sheep

Garden ducks and fireplace sheep meet up for this week's Get Pushed challenge based on "odd one out" or "odds rule" set by Kali @kali66 - converted to BW for FOR2020
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
Kali @kali66 - this is my try at odds rule, converted to BW, thankyou for the lovely several-birds-one-stone challenge this week
February 19th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
February 19th, 2020  
