Previous
Next
18th Jan Bit Fall by valpetersen
18 / 365

18th Jan Bit Fall

"Bit Fall" at Canary Wharf Winter Lights. SOOC
"Classic" was the perfect word. Id set the camera to sports mode for a quick, sharp exposure and someone walking by chose precisely that moment to stand stock-still in a perfect photobomb : )
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise