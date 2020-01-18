Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
18 / 365
18th Jan Bit Fall
"Bit Fall" at Canary Wharf Winter Lights. SOOC
"Classic" was the perfect word. Id set the camera to sports mode for a quick, sharp exposure and someone walking by chose precisely that moment to stand stock-still in a perfect photobomb : )
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1183
photos
49
followers
87
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
17
748
18
749
19
750
20
751
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
18th January 2020 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canary wharf
,
winter lights
,
bit fall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close