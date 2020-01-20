Previous
20th Jan Constellations by valpetersen
20 / 365

20th Jan Constellations

Canary Wharf Winter Lights - "Constellations"
Light projected onto a moving screen of water.
This one has been sharpened up a bit, using Photoshop. I'm going to revisit Canary Wharf, tomorrow, hoping to improve my technique!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
Photo Details

