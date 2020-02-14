Previous
Next
14th Feb C52wk 7 love by valpetersen
45 / 365

14th Feb C52wk 7 love

Chose this image to represent love, it has great analogies - the colour red, for vibrancy and warmth; stretches away in time and space, seemingly to eternity; um.... there are locks....
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise