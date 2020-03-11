Sign up
71 / 365
11th March Woodland Path
A diagonal swipe - I quite like this one
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Themes and Challenges 2020
ILCE-5000
Taken
12th March 2020 11:11am
get-pushed-398
Val Petersen
ace
@francoise
- by the time I read your challenge I was on the way home from Italy & into voluntary self-isolation (we arrived home the day before Boris introduced the measure) I've restricted myself to walking around the local pond so have had to resort to waving my camera about to create movement! Had a go at Ventosa technique, but I need to up my game on learning how to stack images. Chose this one for get-pushed as I quite like how the colours turned out
March 15th, 2020
