Previous
Next
72 / 365
12th March Birchwood Drop
creating movement through camera drop & slow shutter speed
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
ILCE-5000
Taken
12th March 2020 11:08am
Tags
birchwood
,
fleet pond
