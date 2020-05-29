Previous
Next
29th May (Finally!) Four Figures by valpetersen
150 / 365

29th May (Finally!) Four Figures

Finally, found an excellent YouTube video last night and managed 4 complete figures!
This may be it, as far as this challenge goes, or I might have another go today, just to reinforce learning! : )
Hopefully, this link will work, in case anyone else is exploring Photoshop...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXylhVf-58c&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2Y8Q4ZXFvv7l-lK_PgTc3u9HRPKrHku6ghkzPMPsyUX6M0Y-lQhtXIG0g
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
Hi Tim @tdaug80 - made it at the last minute! Thankyou for another excellent challenge, it really did push me to learn a new skill : )
May 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise