30th May by valpetersen
151 / 365

30th May

I did have time, after all - and amazingly could even remember the process!
Thought I'd push editing a little further by using overlapping images.
Hi Tim @tdaug80, tagging this one as as it's slightly more advanced skill level!
May 30th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Gorgeous chicks. Another fav.
May 30th, 2020  
