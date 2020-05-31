Previous
31st May ...and then there were five by valpetersen
152 / 365

31st May ...and then there were five

discovered why an image fades - no mask for background layer, so the figure on that layer can become eroded. Thanks again Tim @tdaug80 for an excellent challenge
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Val Petersen

@valpetersen
Photo Details

