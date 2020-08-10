Previous
Next
10th August from Jan 2020 by valpetersen
223 / 365

10th August from Jan 2020

My get-pushed challenge this week is to capture "Industrial or man-made"
The weather has been extreme - temps over 37 degrees; tens of thousands of fish floating dead in the local pond with water temperatures over 31 degrees; thunderstorms and rounding off with a couple of days persistent drizzle
Not really ideal conditions, then
Plus, our little corner of Hampshire, UK is woefully short on camera-worthy "Industrial" features
So, for all these reasons, I've had to delve into the archives for this week's challenge
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise