Previous
Next
11th August Hartlands Country Park from June 2020 by valpetersen
224 / 365

11th August Hartlands Country Park from June 2020

Closer to home in space and time - another archive image at the now-derelict Gas Turbine installation at what was RAE Farnborough - edited with Snapseed for this week's challenge
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Val Petersen

ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Val Petersen ace
Hi Mary @mcsiegle - thankyou for the challenge - as you can see, I've had to dip into archives this week - but the editing is new!
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise