224 / 365
11th August Hartlands Country Park from June 2020
Closer to home in space and time - another archive image at the now-derelict Gas Turbine installation at what was RAE Farnborough - edited with Snapseed for this week's challenge
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Val Petersen
ace
@valpetersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges 2020
Camera
SM-A530F
Taken
22nd June 2020 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
derelict
,
get-pushed-420
,
rae farnbourough
,
royal aircraft establishment
Val Petersen
ace
Hi Mary
@mcsiegle
- thankyou for the challenge - as you can see, I've had to dip into archives this week - but the editing is new!
August 16th, 2020
