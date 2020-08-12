Sign up
12th August L'Estel Ferit, Barcelona from Nov 2014
an archive shot, edited in Snapseed
"The Wounded Star" (L'Estel Ferit) by Rebecca Horn - Barcelona beach Nov 2014
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Val Petersen
Well, it's nearly the end of 2019 and thoughts turn to good intentions for 2020. This year, I'm hoping to cheat less on 365 -...
1600
photos
46
followers
57
following
Tags
the wounded star
,
l'estel ferit
,
rebecca horn
