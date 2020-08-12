Previous
12th August L'Estel Ferit, Barcelona from Nov 2014 by valpetersen
225 / 365

12th August L'Estel Ferit, Barcelona from Nov 2014

an archive shot, edited in Snapseed
"The Wounded Star" (L'Estel Ferit) by Rebecca Horn - Barcelona beach Nov 2014
12th August 2020

Val Petersen

Photo Details

