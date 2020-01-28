Previous
Next
asymmetry by vankrey
Photo 780

asymmetry

Perfection in imperfection. Balance in the imbalanced.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Michael Van Krey

ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise