Photo 780
asymmetry
Perfection in imperfection. Balance in the imbalanced.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Michael Van Krey
ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
Tags
japan
,
iphone
,
nature
,
gardening
,
tokyo
,
ueno
,
toshogu
,
vankrey
