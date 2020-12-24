Sign up
Photo 799
look over there
I was clearly not the most interesting thing in the area. Frigid day for any outdoor living.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
1
Michael Van Krey
ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
1164
photos
34
followers
60
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
winter
,
animal
,
deer
Junko Y
ace
Wait, what, your concrete deer have come alive and have found friends ??? ha ha -- I do like this for the story it tells, and how your processing makes me feel the cold.
December 24th, 2020
Michael Van Krey
ace
@jyokota
I really do have to get you to these seminary grounds someday. There is always something to photograph. And it was frigid!
December 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
