look over there by vankrey
Photo 799

look over there

I was clearly not the most interesting thing in the area. Frigid day for any outdoor living.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Michael Van Krey

@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
Junko Y ace
Wait, what, your concrete deer have come alive and have found friends ??? ha ha -- I do like this for the story it tells, and how your processing makes me feel the cold.
December 24th, 2020  
Michael Van Krey ace
@jyokota I really do have to get you to these seminary grounds someday. There is always something to photograph. And it was frigid!
December 24th, 2020  
