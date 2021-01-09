Sign up
Photo 803
winter glow
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
2
1
Michael Van Krey
ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
1168
photos
34
followers
60
following
220% complete
View this month »
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
silhouette
Junko Y
ace
! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !
(one for each tree. I counted.)
What a beautiful sky to provide a silhouette against. And you never could resist a good puddle.
January 10th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
There is an art to puddle photos. You have captured it very well! I stood in the rain the other day trying to capture the concentric circles with very little success!
January 10th, 2021
What a beautiful sky to provide a silhouette against. And you never could resist a good puddle.