Previous
Next
lines by vankrey
Photo 785

lines

All kinds. Again geometry with a backdrop of elementary school calligraphy winners.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Michael Van Krey

ace
@vankrey
I started my first 365 in January of 2013. Though I am not yet a great 365 community contributed, I appreciate the community deeply...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise