Lego mania by velina
72 / 365

Lego mania

One of the many sets of Lego of my son, he is a huge fan!
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
19% complete

