Reflections portrait by velina
73 / 365

Reflections portrait

Friday evening relax on the terrace, I snapped a quick shot of my glass and the reflections in the window. I liked it best in black and white. It was a long and busy week, so I am glad the weekend begins.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

