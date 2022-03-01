Martenitsa

Baba Marta is the name of a Bulgarian mythical figure who brings with her the end of the cold winter and the beginning of the spring. Her holiday of the same name is celebrated in Bulgaria on March 1 with the exchange and wearing of martenitsi (this bracelet on my hand). Martenitsi are red and white coloured bands or figurines that symbolise health and happiness, a lucky charm against evil spirits. They are given away to friends and family and are worn around the wrist or on clothes. People wear martenitsa for a certain period, the end of which usually is connected with the first signs of spring birds like storks or swallows. Some people then tie their martenitsa to a tree, others place it under a rock and based on what they find there the next morning guess what kind of a year this one would be. (From Wikipedia)