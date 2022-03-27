Previous
It's who I am, mommy by velina
It's who I am, mommy

She's fire! Noisy and demanding, always having funny ideas to try something new :)
While I was tidying up the wardrobe today, my daughter found a liquid paper concealer, managed to open it and accidentally spray her face with it. I was standing 1 meter away from her, but she was really fast. I don't know if you can see, but there are several spots on her eye, too. That's what I was most scared about, everything else will be a funny memory one day! I never knew concealer can be so hard to be removed.
Velina

I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
Phil Howcroft
beautiful portrait of your daughter
March 27th, 2022  
kali ace
the unicorn made her do it haha
March 27th, 2022  
