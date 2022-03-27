It's who I am, mommy

She's fire! Noisy and demanding, always having funny ideas to try something new :)

While I was tidying up the wardrobe today, my daughter found a liquid paper concealer, managed to open it and accidentally spray her face with it. I was standing 1 meter away from her, but she was really fast. I don't know if you can see, but there are several spots on her eye, too. That's what I was most scared about, everything else will be a funny memory one day! I never knew concealer can be so hard to be removed.