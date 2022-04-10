Previous
Colours by velina
131 / 365

Colours

My daughter really enjoys colouring books, she is now exploring all the colours and learns how to use them.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR.
35% complete

Gerasimos Georg.
great colors
April 10th, 2022  
