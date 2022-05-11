Previous
Chocolate cake! by velina
162 / 365

Chocolate cake!

Life's too short to refrain from eating chocolate!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Velina

@velina
I completed this project in 2012, just after I bought my first DSLR. Now I take photos mostly with my mobile, but my love for...
44% complete

